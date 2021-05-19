Here’s where rents are expected to rise and fall in LA County this year
With millions of Angelenos now vaccinated and rent prices more favorable than they were a year ago, many are beginning to search for a new apartment. If remote work has presented you with the opportunity to move to a new neighborhood or you're simply looking for a better deal than what you currently have, the USC Casden Real Estate Spring Multifamily Forecast offers some insight into how the Los Angeles County rental market is expected to perform through the remainder of 2021.