Lompoc police have released recordings of a 9-1-1 call and a series of videos related to officers’ fatal shooting of Krys Brandon Ruiz in late March. The 26-year-old was fatally wounded after 8 p.m. March 28 during an encounter with Lompoc police responding to a report of a subject walking with a gun in the alley between the 100 blocks of North H and North G streets. Ruiz was shot by two veteran police officers.