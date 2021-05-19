Form 4 CARVANA CO. For: May 17 Filed by: GARCIA ERNEST C. II

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Reflects the conversion of Class A Common Units ("Class A Units") of Carvana Group, LLC ("Carvana Group") owned directly by Ernest C. Garcia II into shares of Class A Common Stock ("Class A Shares") of the Issuer pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, dated April 27, 2017, by and among the Issuer, Carvana Co. Sub LLC, Carvana Group and the members of Carvana Group (the "Exchange Agreement").