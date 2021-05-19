Latest Windows 10 1909 update prevents some users from logging into Microsoft 365 apps

A new Segoe UI Variant font is coming to Windows 10. It's a minor update over the existing Segoe UI font. It's available for testing in the latest Insider build. It's another week, which means it's time for another Windows 10 preview build for Insiders to begin testing. Today's build is 21376 and is rolling out now in the Insider Dev Channel with a bunch of fixes and changes. This builds notable new change is a new Segoe UI Variable font that will eventually be the new default font in Windows 10.