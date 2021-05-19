newsbreak-logo
Latest Windows 10 1909 update prevents some users from logging into Microsoft 365 apps

By Abhay Venkatesh Neowin
Neowin
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has acknowledged that the latest Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 version 1909 (November 2019 Update) has a bug that is preventing some users from logging into some Microsoft 365 suite of desktop apps like Teams, Outlook, or OneDrive for Business. The company updated the knowledge base article KB5003169 (spotted by BleepingComputer) to detail the issue and provide a possible workaround. It has also updated the known issues documentation for that version of the OS on the release health information page.

