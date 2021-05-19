newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois state board of education will require full-time schooling in fall with limited exceptions

By Samantha Smylie
Posted by 
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Illinois school districts will have to reopen school buildings to students this fall with few exceptions for remote learning. On Wednesday, the state board of education voted unanimously to pass a resolution requiring in-person learning beginning in the fall. Remote instruction may only be offered to students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under quarantine orders by a local health department. That combination of conditions could strictly limit the circumstances.

chicago.chalkbeat.org
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Education And Schools#State Schools#Law Schools#School Education#Covid#Esser#Illinois School Districts#School District Leaders#School Year#Board Members#School Buildings#School Leaders#Students#Childcare Centers#Remote Teachers#Health Department#Remote Instruction#Classrooms#Superintendents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois StateWeek.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (WEEK) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Illinois StatePosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker officially lifts Illinois mask mandate for vaccinated residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted his mask mandate for vaccinated Illinois residents on Monday, aligning with guidance issued last week by the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing except where required by federal or state regulations.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StateWSIL TV

Illinois to follow updated CDC mask guidance

CHICAGO (WREX) — We now have a better idea of what the new guidelines for wearing a mask will look like in Illinois. Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Governor JB Pritzker said the state will follow the CDC’s updated guidance. “I do think the CDC’s guidelines are good...