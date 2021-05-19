Illinois state board of education will require full-time schooling in fall with limited exceptions
Illinois school districts will have to reopen school buildings to students this fall with few exceptions for remote learning. On Wednesday, the state board of education voted unanimously to pass a resolution requiring in-person learning beginning in the fall. Remote instruction may only be offered to students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under quarantine orders by a local health department. That combination of conditions could strictly limit the circumstances.chicago.chalkbeat.org