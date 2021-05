I should do more fishing. By all accounts, it's one of the most relaxing things you can do. Well, by MY account, it was fun that one time. The other time I went fishing was when I was a little kid and have no recollection of it, but I have seen the pictures. I caught a turtle. And, ironically, during my most recent fishing experience, in Grayson County in 2004, I caught a turtle. I don't know what the deal is with me and turtles, but there is apparently NO deal with me and fish.