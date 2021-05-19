newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

North Carolina-Based Agency Wins 11 Top Honors With the 15th Annual Hermes Creative Awards

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 19 hours ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, received a total of 11 awards at the 15th annual international Hermes Creative Awards in several categories, spanning Digital Design, Print Media, Editorial and Copywriting. Two of Pace’s creative leaders also received Distinguished Individual Achievement awards.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Hermes#Content Marketing#Creative Industries#National Competition#Brand Marketing#Prweb#Pace Communications#Digital Design#Editorial And Copywriting#Suntrust#Truist Cares#Group Creative Director#Pepsico#Southwest Airlines#Gold S Gym#Usaa#Hca Healthcare#Argo Group#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Honda
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Walmart
Related
AdvocacyGreenwichTime

The Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Program to Diversify Entry-Level Job Pool

The Entertainment Industry Foundation partnered with Crewvie, a global hiring platform for entertainment professionals, to establish the EIF Careers Program. Its goal is to increase the number of underrepresented candidates in entry-level film and television production jobs, with future efforts set to include entry-level corporate and administrative roles. “We are...
Industryfreightwaves.com

9 logistics companies named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces

Nine logistics companies were recognized on Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of Best Workplaces. The list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc.singled...
Posted by
The Press

EverHive earns prestigious Inc Magazine Best Workplaces national recognition.

EverHive Named to Inc. Magazine 2021 List of Best Workplaces. SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHive Corporation, a contingent workforce solutions company, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, even amidst the challenges of remote work in a global pandemic. EverHive was also recognized in the Prosperous and Thriving Category. The prominent Inc. feature will hit newsstands May 18 as part of the May/June 2021 issue.
Times Union

GR0 Names Emy LaCroix as New Senior Manager, Writing & Chief Branding Editor

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Los Angeles-Based marketing agency GR0 has announced that Emy LaCroix will be its new Senior Manager, Writing & Chief Branding Editor. GR0’s innovative SEO-first approach helps brands develop organic SEO so that they can own communications with their audience and rank #1 on Google.
EntertainmentArchDaily

Winner Announcement of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021

The VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition organized by Vietnam Design Association (VDAS) and VinFast from January 25th to February 25th, received approximately 1000 entries from 90 countries across 5 continents. Accordingly, VFDC 2021 greatly attracted designer contestants from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam, which are key markets in VinFast's global strategy.
Businessbarrettsportsmedia.com

Bloomberg Reaches Deal with iHeartMedia for Podcast Production & Distribution

IHeartMedia and Bloomberg Media are teaming up for production and distribution of podcasts the business news outfit puts together. Four new original podcasts from the two will mark the start of their new, multi-year deal. The four are expected to be on broad business topics. “Bloomberg Media continues to be...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Three Tips For Marketing In A Digital Transformation Boom

David Greenberg is the senior VP of marketing at Act-On Software with more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience. Marketing has become so synonymous with technology that it’s hard to see where one begins and the other ends. According to the “godfather of martech,” Scott Brinker, there were a total of 8,000 martech solutions available on the market in 2020. As marketing continues to expand into the digital world, it’s crucial for marketers to continue to harness technology for good.
MarketingPosted by
Forbes

Three Principles For Digital Agency Success

Serial software entrepreneur. Current founder & CEO of Switchbird business messaging automation platform. On a mission to keep local weird. For most local businesses, building online visibility is hard. It requires effort across web design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads, social media and reputation management. We often turn to...
EconomyForbes

6 Ways To Effectively Sell As An Affiliate Marketer Without Alienating Customers

Founder of Yazing, an influencer monetization & cashback shopping platform with thousands of brands offering generous deals & cash rewards. Affiliate marketing can be a lucrative business — if done correctly. Today, 81% of brands have adopted affiliate marketing, and the industry is expected to grow to $8.2 billion in 2022. But despite the abundance of opportunity, many shy away from affiliate marketing because they don't believe they can be a successful salesperson. Others dive in headfirst, promoting their products like crazy only to find that they come across as "too salesy" and generate few sales.
Public Healthadchatdfw.com

B2B Branding Insights for a Post-Pandemic Environment | Spire Agency Offers Insight

Each day brings us closer to reaching a seemingly triumphant exit from spending over a year of our lives in some form of lockdown. The global economy itself seems poised to take off; the expected speed bumps in that process notwithstanding. Leading indicators and economic forecasts point to significant corporate growth over the next three years. Large enterprises all over the world are beginning to open their wallets again and invest in their businesses as they plan for 2022 and beyond. Brace yourselves, B2B marketing and sales professionals, a “golden age” of B2B business activity may be in our immediate future.
aithority.com

Innovid Promotes Stephanie Geno to Chief Marketing Officer

Geno will boost innovation efforts as company’s first CMO. Innovid, the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Geno to the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. With the move, Innovid elevates a key member of its management team with a robust background spanning media, creative and consulting to further boost the company’s innovation agenda.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Digital Transformation Vital to Keeping London Market Competitive: Survey

Digital transformation is imperative to remaining competitive in the London market, according to the results of a new survey published by the International Underwriting Association (IUA). Companies identified simplifying processes to enable processing without manual intervention as their highest strategic priority. An online survey, together with a series of in-depth...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Small Businesses Can Now Win a Major Social Media Transformation with Hootsuite’s The Very Big Social Media Makeover Contest

The contest, now live, features celebrity judges, $10K in prizes, and an extensive SMB resource hub. Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today launched The Very Big Social Media Makeover for Small Business, providing small businesses across North America the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime Social Makeover with ten-thousand dollars in prizes. Through the contest, Hootsuite seeks to help one lucky winner successfully overhaul their social media presence to achieve growth and scale with social.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Proyecto Republica Is the New Shopping Platform Highlighting Ibero-American Designers

When it launched in 2019, Proyecto Republica became the only online shopping destination of its kind, highlighting emerging Ibero-American designers. Now, it’s launching in the U.S., bringing its edit of Spanish, Portuguese, and Central and South American labels to a whole new demographic. “I wanted to bring Ibero-American brands to other markets, so that they would gain more recognition on an international level and be able to participate more closely in the global conversation,” says Catalina Maurette, the e-tailer’s founder. “I love all of the different cultures in these regions of the world, and I wanted to help tell the stories behind them: the ancestry, the artistry, and more.”
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Gen Z And The Rise Of Social Commerce

Christoph Kastenholz is CEO & Co-Founder of Pulse Advertising, market leading influencer marketing agency. Gen Z refers to anyone who was born between 1997 and 2012. The oldest of this generation are now young adults in their early 20s, who are coming of age and entering the business world. They...
Designers & Collectionsmr-mag.com

PROJECT UNVEILS NEW LOOK

Informa Fashion Market’s PROJECT tradeshow unveiled a new look this week. After last month’s announcement that the tradeshow will be uniting men’s and women’s contemporary and 3 categories — apparel, footwear, accessories – as its new merchandising strategy, PROJECT has now taken another step in its evolution with the unveiling of a new brand identity aligned with its on-going mission of supporting and serving the industry.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Honoring Female Consultants/Advisors in Commercial Real Estate

In preparation for our Women of Influence special feature and retreat, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum and GlobeSt.com together is putting a spotlight on the achievements of women in commercial real estate. This year, we collected nominations across a number of fields, and will celebrate the winners at our GlobeSt.ELITE Women...