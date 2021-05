WEBSTER (04/28/21) — One person was taken to Elizabethtown for treatment following an accident involving a Breckinridge County school bus north of Webster Wednesday morning. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department., the bus was travelling southbound on Kentucky 477 around 6:45 when deer came on the road between the bus and a northbound vehicle. The northbound vehicle swerved, forcing the bus to take evasive action, leaving the roadway and jumping a culvert into a fenceline. The bus hit some saplings before coming to rest. The driver, a monitor and two students were on the bus at the time. The monitor was transported to Baptist Health Hardin. The driver was not injured but taken to Breckinridge Memorial by Breck Central EMS for evaluation. The two students suffered minor injuries but were released to their parents. The Webster Fire Department and Irvington Police Department also responded to the scene. The accident remains under investigation.