Pressured by protests, Colombian lawmakers nix health reform

I am an American citizen. I go to school here, I speak the language and the slang and I am a consumer of all American products. But when I go home, I am welcomed by my family’s culture as both of my parents are Colombian; their language, their food and their traditions have formed around the basics of my daily life. Right now, Colombia is undergoing a series of riots because of a recent tax plan that was being introduced by Colombian President Ivan Duque. The goal of the plan was to try and better the economic stability of the country, but fear arose in the working and middle class whose everyday groceries and utilities were being taxed. The city’s streets are being trashed, the gas stations and grocery stores are empty and my relatives are on a tightrope between the survival of the working class and the stability of their country, which is already in enough turmoil with rising COVID cases and economic collapse. Colombia is being attacked, and I can do nothing except write.