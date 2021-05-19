newsbreak-logo
Millard County, UT

Man and woman in custody after incident with police shuts down Interstate 15 near Yuba State Park

By The Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake Tribune
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman are in custody after an altercation with police that shut down traffic near Yuba State Park for more than three hours on Wednesday evening, FOX 13 reports. Police said they were looking for the man near Yuba State Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Millard County Sheriff’s Office said he had a rifle and was “considered very dangerous.” He was taken into custody before 8 p.m.

Millard County, UTGephardt Daily

Passenger fatally injured in I-15 rollover in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A passenger in a pickup truck was fatally injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 Thursday morning. According to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 5:15 a.m. by mile marker 168 near the Fillmore exit in Millard County.
Millard County, UTksl.com

Man charged with making death threats in Millard County attacks deputy at jail, police say

FILLMORE — A man already charged with threatening to kill multiple people in Millard County is now in more trouble for allegedly attacking a deputy while incarcerated. Lawrence Frassoldati, 58, of Ventura, California, was charged in 4th District Court this week with two counts of assault on a police officer and making a terroristic threat, both second-degree felonies; disarming a police officer, a third-degree felony; and six misdemeanors.
Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Two arrested in separate highway incidents

Reckless driving and substance abuse led to the arrests of two men last weekend during separate incidents. The first man was taken into custody by a Millard County Sheriff ’s Deputy Saturday evening, after initially being pulled over for speeding. William Kamara Cull, 39, of Michigan, is charged with Class...
Fillmore, UTkmyu.tv

Man attacks police after threatening to kill hotel guests and 'The Mormons'

(KUTV) — A man was arrested at a Utah motel after guests reported him making threats, including that he was going to kill everyone staying there and "the Mormons." Lawrence Frassoldati, 58, faces 10 charges related to assaulting officers, threats of terrorism, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and drug possession.