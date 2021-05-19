Man and woman in custody after incident with police shuts down Interstate 15 near Yuba State Park
A man and woman are in custody after an altercation with police that shut down traffic near Yuba State Park for more than three hours on Wednesday evening, FOX 13 reports. Police said they were looking for the man near Yuba State Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Millard County Sheriff’s Office said he had a rifle and was “considered very dangerous.” He was taken into custody before 8 p.m.www.sltrib.com