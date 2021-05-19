newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Real estate mogul Ted Segal to buy Dynamo

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42P043_0a52yKQQ00
May 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; The Houston Dynamo FC and Sporting Kansas City walk on the pitch before play at BBVA Compass Stadium. / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Real estate developer Ted Segal is close to purchasing Houston Dynamo FC for close to $400 million, Sportico reported Wednesday.

Segal is founder and president of New York-based EJS Group. The deal will include the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League and the team's business holdings with BBVA Stadium, according to Sportico.

Current majority owner Gabriel Brener is slated to retain a minority stake in the Dynamo. He invested in the team in 2008 and became the main owner in 2015.

Among the minority owners are former boxer Oscar De La Hoya and NBA star James Harden.

The Dynamo won back-to-back MLS titles in 2006 and 2007 but haven't been a contender in recent seasons. Houston has been part of the playoffs just once in the past seven campaigns.

The sale will be the second of a MLS club this month. The Wilf family, who own the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, have agreed to purchase Orlando City SC.

-Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Star#Houston Dynamo Fc#Sportico#Ejs Group#Bbva Stadium#Nba#Minnesota Vikings#Developer#Back To Back Mls Titles#Boxer#Orlando City Sc#Contender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSbigdsoccer.com

Scouting Report: A look at the Houston Dynamo

In 2020, Houston Dynamo finished at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 4-9-10. They weren’t good in Tab Ramos’ first year in charge. And many of the preseason predictions argued that they would continue to be bad this year. Ownership in Houston has been slow to invest in high-end DPs – gone are Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas and in have come some familiar MLS journeymen. But they’re not difference makers. The roster suggests that they just don’t have the players to be consistently dangerous.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Shouldn’t Match Any Offers For Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami Heat in action against the Houston Rockets (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Despite a, 108-122, loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, the Miami Heat have had one of their most consistent stretches of the season. It’s come at a valuable time, as Miami gears up for yet another potentially deep postseason run.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Kyrie Irving Is An Idiot For Cheating on Natalia Garibotto; Irving Fined $35K By NBA?

I’m sure everyone who is reading this knows who Kyrie Irving. But Irving is not the star of this article. In fact, he’s a complete moron. Why? Because at one point he was dating Natali Garibotto. Many of you might not know who she is, but you’re about to find out. Several years ago, Instagram posts came to light that showed Irving with a multitude of women. While both he and Garibotto played it off publicly, shortly thereafter Kyrie was given the boot. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. So fellas, tell me. Would you cheat on your woman if she looked something like this?