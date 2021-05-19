newsbreak-logo
Credit Union expands location in SW Rochester

KAAL-TV
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union Cascade Lake location is being demolished to make room for a new one, which they say will be better. The organization now serves more than 67,000 member-owners across the U.S. through nine offices located in four states. As the credit...

www.kaaltv.com
Rochester, MNKIMT

More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Walking into some Rochester businesses almost feels like pre-pandemic times. This is the first weekend restaurants like Benedict's, served customers without being required to enforce a mask mandate. The decision comes following the Minnesota mandate being lifted Friday afternoon. While customers are not required to wear them when...
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Treasury Department Says Millions Will Receive Monthly Payments

If you have kids and make less than $150,000 a year you can expect a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child starting on July 15th. Qualifying families will receive a payment on the 15th of each month through the end of the year. Families will receive the full $300 for every child they have under the age of 6 and $250 for every child 6 and most will have the money depositing directly into their bank account.
Rochester, MNy105fm.com

Forum with Destination Medical Center Board

Join us for a Conversation about the first five years and the next five years of the Destination Medical Center (DMC) economic development project. With:. Patrick Seeb, Executive Director, DMC Economic Development Agency. R.T, Rybak, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation; Chair, DMC Corporation Board of Directors (tentative) Kim...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Online forum will address DMC questions

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization seeking to address issues amid city growth, is holding an online conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday. DMC is an economic development initative that aims to make Mayo Clinic a global destination for health and wellness. In its first five years, the DMC initiative has helped create 7,700 new jobs, with $1.1 billion in private documented investment.
Rochester, MNmyfox47.com

Rochester hosts annual Transportation Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — This year marked the 27th annual Transportation Fair in the Med City. Children of the Hoover and Mighty Oaks Early Learning Centers were able to climb on and explore different vehicles of their choosing Saturday. Students could choose vehicles ranging from garbage trucks, fire trucks,...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Vaccination Level in Rochester Area Reaches 75 Percent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A couple of milestones were reached Friday in the Rochester area's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate just over 90,000 Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 75 percent of County residents 16 years and older. 67 percent or over 81,000 people 16 years and older living in Olmsted County are now considered fully vaccinated.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

5 Restaurants That Are Opening in 2021 in Rochester

Figuring out which restaurant to eat at or order from can be a problem. Tacos? Pizza? Burgers? Sometimes deciding what you want or finding something everyone can agree on is a struggle. Let our Restaurant Wheel help you decide which restaurant to support today. Click to spin!. Deciding where to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Rochester, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Rochester Township orders study of construction impact on unique heron rookery

The great blue herons nested in their once-secret rookery in the woods near Rochester continue to stir up controversy. Now they are getting some lift from township officials. On Thursday, the Rochester Township board agreed to study whether the proposed housing development that would cut through the unusual nesting grounds would significantly affect the majestic birds.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Mask mandate ends in Rochester, too

Gov. Tim Walz's decision to lift the state's mask mandate Friday means that the City of Rochester's mandate ended as well, said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. Norton said the language of the city's resolution issued by her and ratified by the city council gave the state's mandate precedence. So when the state lifted its mandate, Rochester's came off, too.