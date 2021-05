It’s been a year in a global pandemic. Depression from isolating, anxiety from the state of the world and a general sense of being stuck has thrown even the most able individuals off-balance. Though everyone is experiencing the same events, it doesn’t seem as though everyone is handling them the same way. Some have found they’re able to adapt, while others are drowning in responsibilities they previously were able to handle. People have reached their limits and are expected to operate as normal — and this has created a strain that many haven’t experienced before.