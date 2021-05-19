Starkville leaders get more clarity on how effective curfew for minors will be at lowering youth crime
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday, Starkville’s Board of Aldermen held its first public hearing to discuss the mayor’s proposal to adopt a city-wide curfew for minors. “It was something that (got) me more comfortable with the idea of a curfew,” said Ward 2 Alderman Sandra Sistrunk. “It also gets me more comfortable with the idea that the problem that we are targeting is one that a curfew might help.”www.wcbi.com