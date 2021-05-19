newsbreak-logo
Starkville, MS

Starkville leaders get more clarity on how effective curfew for minors will be at lowering youth crime

By Stephen Pimpo
wcbi.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday, Starkville’s Board of Aldermen held its first public hearing to discuss the mayor’s proposal to adopt a city-wide curfew for minors. “It was something that (got) me more comfortable with the idea of a curfew,” said Ward 2 Alderman Sandra Sistrunk. “It also gets me more comfortable with the idea that the problem that we are targeting is one that a curfew might help.”

