Free Optimist Cheese Curds May 22 at “Curd fest”
The Merrill Optimist Club is designating Saturday, May 22, 2021, as “Curd fest” and will offer free orders of fried cheese curds for customers from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. or until 100 pounds of cheese curds are gone, whichever comes first. The event will take place at the Merrill Festival Grounds Optimist Cheese Curd stand. Soda, water, and popcorn will be sold, and donations wil be gratefully accepted, the Optimists say. [Parking will be available at the normal fair lots.]merrillfotonews.com