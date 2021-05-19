newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Free Optimist Cheese Curds May 22 at “Curd fest”

merrillfotonews.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill Optimist Club is designating Saturday, May 22, 2021, as “Curd fest” and will offer free orders of fried cheese curds for customers from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. or until 100 pounds of cheese curds are gone, whichever comes first. The event will take place at the Merrill Festival Grounds Optimist Cheese Curd stand. Soda, water, and popcorn will be sold, and donations wil be gratefully accepted, the Optimists say. [Parking will be available at the normal fair lots.]

merrillfotonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Lincoln County, WI
Merrill, WI
Government
Lincoln County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Food Drink#Festival#The Merrill Optimist Club#The Lincoln County Fair#Optimist International#Fried Cheese Curds#Beer#Popcorn#Soda#Hungry Consumers#Things#Selling#Parking#Hope#Community Life#Optimism#Stand#Free Orders#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Boy Scout Food Drive collects for Merrill Community Food Pantry

Postal Food Drive canceled for 2021; Fill the Gazebo will be held. Area Boy Scouts held their annual Food Drive on Saturday, April 17, and collected more than 3200 pounds of food donations. Approximately 39 adults and 40 Scouts participated in collecting. The annual Postal Food Drive usually held the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

2021 Weight Loss Challenge winners announced

Kindhearted Home Care recently announced the winners of their fourth annual “Solution to Your Resolution” community weight loss challenge. The event, which begins annually in early January and runs 12 weeks, is designed to help participants jump start their New Year’s Resolutions to lose weight. Teams of four to six people compete to see which team can lose the most weight, computed as an average percentage of weight lost per person on the team. Teams sign up and come up with their own team names, and prizes are awarded for best team name, the team that lost the most weight on average per person (first, second, and third place winners) as a percentage of their total weight, the female that lost the greatest percentage of weight, and the male that lost the greatest percentage of weight.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Neighbor to Neighbor

A mother is in need of 3 dressers and small kitchen table/chairs. #410. A woman is in need of a bike (for transportation to work). #411. A man is in need of a small kitchen table/chairs. #412. Can you help? If you have furniture to donate, please call 715.539.2666. Do...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Hanneman is March Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Kaden Hanneman has been named March Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Ms. Jean Ann Nelessen nominated Kaden saying, “Kaden stands out as a hardworking and responsible student. He does his very best in his studies. He has earned the respect of his peers by having a clear sense of self and helping others when needed. Kaden is respectful to both his peers and adults.”