Free Optimist Cheese Curds May 22 at “Curd fest”

Kindhearted Home Care recently announced the winners of their fourth annual “Solution to Your Resolution” community weight loss challenge. The event, which begins annually in early January and runs 12 weeks, is designed to help participants jump start their New Year’s Resolutions to lose weight. Teams of four to six people compete to see which team can lose the most weight, computed as an average percentage of weight lost per person on the team. Teams sign up and come up with their own team names, and prizes are awarded for best team name, the team that lost the most weight on average per person (first, second, and third place winners) as a percentage of their total weight, the female that lost the greatest percentage of weight, and the male that lost the greatest percentage of weight.