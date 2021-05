Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-5-71 What will be the future of radio in Merrill, now that our local radio station has been purchased by another provider? Don Roberts of Minocqua, executive vice president of Northwoods Enterprises, has announced that his company has purchased WXMT AM and FM. The station, whose studios are in the Lincoln House Motor Lodge, plays middle of the road country music. (I think that means both country and western.) Roberts did note that Ken Farnsworth will stay on as the manager and no personnel changes are planned. Northwoods Enterprises also owns WJMS radio, a 5,000 watt AM station in Ironwood, MI. (Now known as WJMT, while the call sign WXMT is now used by a radio station in Smethport, PA.)