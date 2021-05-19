newsbreak-logo
Books & Literature

Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker

By Mike Shanley
jazztimes.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “force of nature” has been used to describe numerous jazz musicians, owing to a strong personality, an intense body of work, or perhaps a combination of the two. Such a heading could easily describe William Parker for his fierce approach to the upright bass and the substantial number of musical projects in which he’s participated throughout a five-decade career. A comprehensive discography of recordings as a leader, collaborator, and sideman takes up 11 pages and includes several massive box sets. And that only encompasses performances which have been released.

jazztimes.com
Person
Cecil Taylor
