Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker

A few summers back, my daughter decided she wanted to learn to play the ukulele. Being a supportive father—and a man who looks for any reason to add another instrument to his arsenal—I decided to do the same. Not only was this a great bonding experience for us both, but it also instilled in my youngest a real love of music-making. From there she joined the school band as a flutist, and this year, after much diligent practice, was even accepted into the program’s more advanced honor and region bands.