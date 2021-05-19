Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker
The phrase “force of nature” has been used to describe numerous jazz musicians, owing to a strong personality, an intense body of work, or perhaps a combination of the two. Such a heading could easily describe William Parker for his fierce approach to the upright bass and the substantial number of musical projects in which he’s participated throughout a five-decade career. A comprehensive discography of recordings as a leader, collaborator, and sideman takes up 11 pages and includes several massive box sets. And that only encompasses performances which have been released.jazztimes.com