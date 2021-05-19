newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 hours ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,747 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll is now 1,297.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

“We are seeing consistently low numbers of new COVID-19 infections. But the Navajo Department of Health has noted that if you look at the overall number of cases over the last seven days, we’ve had 71 new cases reported,” Nez said in a statement Wednesday. “I point this out to remind our Navajo people that we are not out of this pandemic.

“Yes, we are seeing good improvements and progress is being made, but there remains risk of the virus in our communities which includes the variants that have been identified here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez added. “Our best weapons to push back on COVID-19 are the vaccines and wearing a mask in public.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navajo People#Covid 19#Population Health#Arizona Officials#Ap#The Navajo Nation#Deaths#Tribal Health Officials#Ariz#Progress#Window Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California will wait until June 15 to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

Californians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go mask-free in most indoor settings starting June 15 — which also is the target date for reopening the state’s economy, officials announced Monday. The June 15 change will bring the state into alignment with recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Public Healthabc7amarillo.com

40 new coronavirus cases reported in Eastern New Mexico

New Mexico health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the state's eastern counties amid 543 total new cases statewide on Monday. The New Mexico Department of Health reported 23 cases in Curry County, three cases in Quay County, 14 cases in Roosevelt County and three cases in Union County.
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Governor: Vaccinated New Mexicans can go maskless in most places

Janet Gaines had a protective mask with her, but she wasn't wearing it. She whipped it out of her purse in a flash to prove she was carrying one. Sitting on a stoop of a Canyon Road shop, she said she had just heard the good news: A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced people who have been fully vaccinated can go maskless in most places, state officials said New Mexico will follow suit.
LawPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act Could Help the Navajo Nation

Imagine a world where you can’t safely live in your home, drink your water, or sit in your yard. Even the dirt is dangerous. That’s happening in the United States right now, and it’s been happening for nearly 80 years. But it doesn’t have to continue this way, and our generation can help make things right.
Advocacydailygood.org

Learning from Navajo Nation's Generosity in a Pandemic

-- "Last year, the Irish people raised nearly $2 million dollars for the Navajo and Hopi Nations so they could protect themselves from the pandemic. At the time, the infection rate in the Navajo community -- 2,304 cases per 100,000 was the highest in the country. It was a show of thanks to Native Americans for a $170 gift sent by the Choctaw to the Irish people at the height of the potato famine in 1847. These last few weeks, as COVID set India aflame in a profound surge, Navajo Nation continued the cycle of generosity forward by gathering PPE to send to India via the Indian embassy in Washington, D.C. This may seem like a feel-good story about pandemic generosity. And it is. But there is another perspective..." This thoughtful NPR piece surfaces the urgent need for strong social safety nets, and for people in power to insist on global solidarity and health care equity. (450 reads)
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 570 new cases, totaling 199,901

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 570 additional COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths. As of today, there are 143 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Santa Fe, NMkrwg.org

Norovirus Outbreaks Increasing in New Mexico

SANTA FE-- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is investigating multiple outbreaks of norovirus around the state. The Department is recommending precautions be taken, especially around the very young, the elderly and those at any age with weakened immune systems. They are at risk for more serious illness due to norovirus infection.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in New Mexico

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Economyknau.org

Navajo Nation Businesses Move To "Yellow" Status For Reopening

The Navajo Nation has reached so-called “yellow” status pertaining to business restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent Public Health Emergency Order, businesses on the Navajo Nation are now able to operate with fewer restrictions. Most essential and non-essential businesses are now allowed to operate at 50%...
Public HealthNaturalNews

Doctor mocks vaccine skeptics, then DIES after covid vaccine, as media scrubs wrongful death case

(Natural News) A 48-year-old Ohio doctor unexpectedly died on April 27, 2021. There was no official story on the cause of his death, only a satirical obituary that was written in the first person. The news of his death made waves around the world. Various media outlets from MSN to Fox News praised his self-written obituary and extraordinary life as a doctor. The news of his passing was featured in news outlets ranging from Australia to the United Kingdom. Dr. Thomas Flanigan was a loving husband and father. He was also a middle-aged plastic surgeon who often used satire to communicate his views on medical topics. He was very public about his views on vaccines, and even used Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics.
Minoritiesazpm.org

Navajo Nation remembers missing or murdered loved ones May 5

Red dresses representing missing and murdered Indigenous women, displayed at the Verna N. Enos Toka Field on the Tohono O'odham Nation, 2018. Indigenous people from across the country took time Wednesday to remember their loved ones who have been murdered or gone missing. One remembrance was virtually hosted by the Navajo Nation's Missing and Murdered Dine Relatives group.
Advocacylakepowelllife.com

“Navajo Nation Foster Care Awareness Month.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation May 1 to declare the month of May 2021 as “Navajo Nation Foster Care Awareness Month.”. The proclamation recognizes and commends all the people who devote their resources, love, and care to provide for Navajo children through...