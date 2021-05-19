newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden to offer budget proposal on May 28

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first detailed budget proposal of his term in office on May 28, a day later than originally planned, the White House said on Wednesday.

No reason was given for the delay.

The budget blueprint will cover the fiscal year starting in October. It will be the first exhaustive list of the programs Biden wants to expand or cut - from foreign aid to immigration and policing.

Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Presidential ElectionWSLS

Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs

WASHINGTON – In Georgia, school bus-maker Blue Bird has visions of going from selling a few hundred electric buses annually to 15,000. In Michigan, Ford plans to produce an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck. Both companies are looking to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal to help...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Supports Ceasefire In Call With Netanyahu

President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire to end the weeklong conflict between Israel and Hamas in a call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, the strongest stance the president has taken on the violence that has left more than 200 dead and threatens to destabilize the region.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

As it has for decades, Israel has counted on the United States as a diplomatic shield in its latest crisis. But once unwavering US support is looking increasingly precarious as calls grow on the left to advance Palestinian rights. With violence that has killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, entering a second week, Israel has emerged as rarely before as a partisan issue in Washington with members of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party boasting of unstinting backing of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The line of President Joe Biden has been consistent with previous Democratic administrations -- no public daylight with Israel but diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. Biden's approach has won praise from Israel but few other places.
Presidential ElectionNewnan Times-Herald

Trump could learn a few things from Biden

Trump, like Biden, has a history of uttering some bizarre and even outrageous statements, but Biden is succeeding so far where Trump struggled. Rather than a White House in disarray and clouded by numerous blunders, Biden seems pleased to let his spokespeople take a larger role communicating with America, and he has surrounded himself with trustworthy advisors.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden's inflation risks – recovery isn't president's priority. Instead, this comes first for Dems

America, something is wrong. At a moment when people should be feeling upbeat, liberated and hopeful, optimism has cratered. How could that happen?. Maybe it’s because the country has awakened to this: Donald Trump is no longer in the White House creating offensive tweets, but instead we have Joe Biden there creating offensive policies. That’s the trade-off American voters chose on Nov. 3.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden says unvaccinated ‘may end up paying the price’ as all 50 states report decline for first time

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have declined in all 50 states for the first time since of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden announced on Monday, as the White House prepares to send millions of vaccine doses outside the US within the next six weeks.“There will be advances and setbacks” as more people are vaccinated in the US, Mr Biden said, acknowledging fluctuating rates of infections.“But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may ... see that progress reversed,” he...