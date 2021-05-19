The Untold Truth Of Josh Hartnett
Almost as quickly as Josh Hartnett rose to fame, he practically disappeared from the entertainment industry. "I stepped away quite a bit," the actor explained to Marie Claire. After roles in "The Faculty" and "The Virgin Suicides," Hartnett landed a lead spot in Michael Bay's 2001 war movie "Pearl Harbor." The young man seemed poised for superstardom, both for his acting skills and his incredible good-looks, earning the nickname "Hot-nett." But this heartthrob moved away from blockbuster movies and chose a more indie path. He occasionally popped up in smaller movies like "The Black Dahlia" and series like "Penny Dreadful" in 2014. After more time away and several minor comebacks in Hollywood, Hartnett returned to the big-time in 2021 when he starred alongside Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie's heist movie "Wrath of Man."www.nickiswift.com