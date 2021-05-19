The Untold Truth Of Josh Hartnett

One thing that does manage to creep people out these days is the continued application of AI, and while the fantasy that’s pushed in the movies is a pretty good reason to be nervous it’s also something that is marketable since people keep watching it no matter how unnerved they are. Anytime someone puts the words ‘computer scientist’ and ‘AI’ together it definitely sounds like a recipe for disaster since in the movies there have been good AI and there have been bad AI. Then there have been those that aren’t good or bad but are simply there to serve whatever function they were created for, creations that aren’t necessarily good or evil but are simply trying to get by one day after another. As it’s been seen though, AI turning on the people that bring it to life are often more entertaining than those that are bound to be peaceful and simply want a place in the world that helped to create them. That’s why The Fear Index is bound to be something we’ll check out and enjoy since it’s likely that things are going to go awry in a big way that will serve as yet another warning when it comes to the hubris of humanity and how people tend to think that we can control whatever we create. To be fair, one would think that people might have learned that lesson when it came to children since a lot of parents have yet to figure out how to get their kids to do what they want and to behave in ways that they feel are appropriate. Okay, so it’s kind of a bad joke, but the idea of creating something that’s programmable and then giving it a sense of self and intelligence and expecting to control it is definitely comparable.