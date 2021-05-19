God is still in charge!

When I was a little girl, my parents knelt down with me beside my bed and taught me to pray. Each night as I greeted my Heavenly Father and then thanked Him for all of my blessings, I got to know Him. When I would lose something, like a nickel or a toy, I would kneel and ask Heavenly Father to help me to find the item. I always found what I was looking for; thus, my faith was made stronger. As a child, I prayed all the time. Sometimes my prayers were not answered as I wanted them to be, and as a teenager I had a harder time knowing that God answered my prayers, though I continued to pray. Then when I became a wife and mother, I, too, taught my children to pray and helped them talk to their Heavenly Father.