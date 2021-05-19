Warriors’ Stephen Curry: Daughter Riley Helped Choose Under Armour Over Nike, More

Last November, Under Armour made longtime client and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry the centerpiece of his own brand, further cementing the nearly seven-year relationship between the company and player. However, Under Armour may not have been able to land Curry at all if not for his daughter, Riley. Curry relayed the story on how Riley influenced him to choose Under Armour in an interview with Nick DePaula on The Sneaker Game.