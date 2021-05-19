newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee For Illegally Transferring Stocks: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll seemed well with the blended Simmons family but things took a turn this week. Russell Simmons and his ex-wife Kimora Lee were together for 14 years, married for eight, before they decided to call it quits. They have two daughters together and later, Kimora would go on to date actor Djimon Hounsou for four years and the two have a son together. By 2012, that relationship was over and in 2014, Kimora announced that she'd married Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner. The following year, they welcomed a son, as well, before adopting another child.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Russell Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Ex Wife#Accountants#Guilty Of Fraud#Criminal Conspiracy#Criminal Court#1mdb#Blast#Ex Wife Kimora#Husband#Daughters#Fraudulent Transfer#Victim Compensation#Relationship#Authorities#News#This Week#Forfeit Monies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Bill Gates Reportedly Transferred $1.8 Billion in Stocks to His Estranged Wife Melinda After Filing for Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates's 27-year-long relationship may have come to an end, but the estranged couple is reportedly still sharing one thing—billions of dollars in stocks. According to SEC filings obtained by E! News, following the pair's public announcement earlier this week that they're going their separate ways, Bill transferred more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Company and 2.9 million shares of AutoNation to his soon-to-be ex, which are collectively currently worth more than $1.8 billion dollars. Of course, a couple of billions doesn't amount to much when you're the world's fourth richest man who, according to Forbes, is currently worth an estimated $129 billion. But it is a noteworthy sum given that the couple are currently in the process of figuring out how to divvy up the enormous wealth they accumulated together over the last three decades with no prenup, according to TMZ.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

Aoki Lee Simmons Slays First Solo Cover Shoot With Muze Magazine

We see them walk red carpets with their famous parents one day and then they’re out here pursuing their own dreams the next. Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t any different! The 18-year-social old’s media clapbacks to bullies have gone viral in the past. Aoki, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a raunchy photoshoot video. Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot” in her tweet. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Muze Magazine and the whole team… It was a real pleasure to be a part of this. Incredibly grateful,” Aoki wrote in her caption, which included blue butterfly emojis at the beginning and end. Aoki looks stunning in what appears to be a yellow-green outfit in the picture posted. A long-sleeved crop top and a full-length skirt make up the two-piece ensemble. Aoki’s left leg can be seen poking through the slit, which is high and knotted. Her hair is cut short and bobbed with bangs. Her lips are a bright red color. The look is completed with a gold bracelet and black strappy sandal heels. Paige S. Wilson’s photo gives us the feeling of “coming into my own shell.” With her pose, Aoki lengthens her body. Her head is slightly cocked upwards. She has an open-lipped look on her face that is neither frowning nor smiling. Her arms are encircling her chest and clutching her shoulders. A dull, dark grey wall and floor are splashed with the frame. As a result, Aoki stands out in the picture. Aoki Lee Simmons is the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and rap mogul Russell Simmons, in case you didn’t remember. According to People, the couple married in December 1998 and have two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki. Muze Magazine stepped on the scene back in 2016. It started as an online magazine idea that blossomed into “a luxurious printed magazine,” says their official site. The magazine’s focus is “pure artistry & striving to inspire elegance in everyday life.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Dissenting Judge Cites George Floyd While Criticizing Arrest of Mom Locked Up for Recording Her Son’s Arrest

A Florida appeals court judge disagreed with her colleagues this week who refused to grant relief to a mother arrested, in part, for recording the police officers who were arresting her son. The dissenting judge warned that the ruling could criminalize incidents like the bystander video which showed Derek Chauvin‘s restraint of George Floyd. That video precipitated a global conversation on police reform. Chauvin was convicted of murder in part because of the video.
Trouble RelationshipEffingham Radio

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young’s Divorce Lawyers $500K

Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $500,000 for legal fees. According to The Daily Mail, Young has been seeking $2 million per month and wants Dre to pay her $5 million divorce attorney fees. The judge issued the $500,000 judgment and will reevaluate other aspects of the divorce at their next hearing on July 8th.
Trouble Relationshiprnbcincy.com

Dr. Dre: Has To Pay His Ex-Wife $500K In Divorce Battle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dr. Dre has to shell out $500K in his divorce battle. But, during a hearing on Tuesday (27Apr21), the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers $500,000 within 10 days while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on 8 July.
Celebritiesdaytonatimes.com

Judge dismisses another lawsuit relating to Jackson’s accusers

Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Young dismissed a lawsuit brought by one of two men alleging that the late music legend Michael Jackson sexually abused them. The man, Wade Robson, was featured in the contested and controversial documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”. Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, 47,...
Behind Viral Videosboundarycreektimes.com

Canadian voice actor sues TikTok for alleged illegal use of her voice

The popular social media platform TikTok has illegally used and profited from the voice of a professional Canadian voice-over artist, a civil lawsuit filed in the United States alleges. In her untested statement of claim, Beverly (Bev) Standing is seeking unspecified damages and a permanent injunction against the short-form video...
CelebritiesKARE

DMX's Family Remembers Late Rapper During Private Funeral Service

DMX's fans, friends and family are saying goodbye. The rapper was honored with a homegoing celebration and private funeral on Sunday, three weeks after his death on April 9. The GRAMMY-nominated artist was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, after a heart attack on April 2 and was in the critical care unit before his death.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
XXL Mag

Dr. Dre Now Legally Single Amidst Ongoing Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young have taken one major step forward in finalizing their impending divorce. The iconic producer and Nicole are officially singles. According to a report by The Blast, published on Thursday (April 22), the former couple filed court documents agreeing to legally end their marriage on April 15, 2021.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trey Songz Sued For Alleged Bartender Beatdown: Report

Trey Songz just dodged charges related to the alleged assault on a police officer at a Chiefs game but he's facing a new lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault on a venue's bar staff. According to TMZ, a man is suing Trey Songs for allegedly punching him in the head at the Hollywood Palladium before casually returning his focus back to the concert.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Producer Claims Suge Knight Gave Keyshia Cole Power Over Death Row When She Was 12

Death Row Records has suggested that something major is coming from its team in days to come, and as fans await news about what the infamous label has to offer, a producer close with the camp is speaking about their glory days. Last week, a clip from Curt "Kurt Kobane" Couthon's interview with The Art of Dialogue caused a ruckus after he made claims that singer Michel'le, Dr. Dre's ex-fiancé and mother to his child, told Tupac Shakur that she caught Dre in bed with another man. She later came forward to reportedly deny any such conversation, but the story had already gone viral.