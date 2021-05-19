Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee For Illegally Transferring Stocks: Report

We see them walk red carpets with their famous parents one day and then they’re out here pursuing their own dreams the next. Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t any different! The 18-year-social old’s media clapbacks to bullies have gone viral in the past. Aoki, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a raunchy photoshoot video. Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot” in her tweet. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Muze Magazine and the whole team… It was a real pleasure to be a part of this. Incredibly grateful,” Aoki wrote in her caption, which included blue butterfly emojis at the beginning and end. Aoki looks stunning in what appears to be a yellow-green outfit in the picture posted. A long-sleeved crop top and a full-length skirt make up the two-piece ensemble. Aoki’s left leg can be seen poking through the slit, which is high and knotted. Her hair is cut short and bobbed with bangs. Her lips are a bright red color. The look is completed with a gold bracelet and black strappy sandal heels. Paige S. Wilson’s photo gives us the feeling of “coming into my own shell.” With her pose, Aoki lengthens her body. Her head is slightly cocked upwards. She has an open-lipped look on her face that is neither frowning nor smiling. Her arms are encircling her chest and clutching her shoulders. A dull, dark grey wall and floor are splashed with the frame. As a result, Aoki stands out in the picture. Aoki Lee Simmons is the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and rap mogul Russell Simmons, in case you didn’t remember. According to People, the couple married in December 1998 and have two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki. Muze Magazine stepped on the scene back in 2016. It started as an online magazine idea that blossomed into “a luxurious printed magazine,” says their official site. The magazine’s focus is “pure artistry & striving to inspire elegance in everyday life.”