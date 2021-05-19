newsbreak-logo
San Diego County Supervisors Add Environmental Justice Office

By Erik Anderson
KPBS
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County is getting an office of Climate and Environmental Justice. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to create an office that will help county officials incorporated climate and environmental justice into the government panel’s future actions. District 1 Supervisor Nora Vargas called on the panel to adopt...

