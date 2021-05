NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ('Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) provided an update today on progress at the company's first E-ROOTS CENTRE located in the Red Deer, Alberta area. The first two phases of crop production have been completed successfully on target, the third phase is in progress with excellent results, and harvesting of the first crop is anticipated on schedule at the end of May. Our farm operators report that the first two phases of our first crop production proceeded flawlessly and that sale of the first crop is already nearing completion. Management further reports that excitement of the company's progress is growing rapidly and requests are now coming in daily from throughout North America for E-ROOTS CENTRE joint ventures.