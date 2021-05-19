Alternatives to detention and youth prison is topic of a May 27 nationwide public forum
Young women who were incarcerated as youth are among the panelists in a nationwide public forum on evidence-based alternatives to incarcerating girls. The event, to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 27, is part of a virtual series, “On the Road to Unlocked!: Investing in Our Children and Communities,” presented and sponsored by The Social Justice Initiative at Bryn Mawr College (SJI) and the Harrisburg-based Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc.www.pennlive.com