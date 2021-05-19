newsbreak-logo
Will JPMorgan’s New Initiative Help “Credit Invisible” Americans Get Their First Credit Card?

By Elena Botella
Forbes
 1 day ago
On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan Chase , Bank of America. , and several other large banks had launched an initiative to offer credit cards to individuals who “don’t have credit scores but who are financially responsible.” Although roughly 45 million Americans don’t have a credit score, most adults do have some experience paying rent or other bills. Reviewing their checking account balance over time can show whether the consumer makes reliable bill payments, or is having trouble making ends meet. A history of regular monthly utility or rental payments might show, for example, that a consumer could probably repay a loan, while frequent late fees or overdrafts in a consumers’ checking account history may indicate financial hardship. The consortium of participating banks agreed to share some of this checking account data with one another, so, for example, Bank of America could consider your Wells Fargo.

