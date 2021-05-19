Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...10 PM today to noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.