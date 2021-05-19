newsbreak-logo
NYPD: Man arrested for 20-minute groping, flashing spree in subway

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly targeting two women and a teen in a groping and flashing spree in the subway that happened in the span of about 20 minutes this week, the NYPD said.

