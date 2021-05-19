newsbreak-logo
Leesburg, VA

New Latin-themed butcher shop opening in busy Leesburg center

By Chris Wadsworth
theburn.com
 19 hours ago

Here's something you don't see every day — an old-fashioned butcher shop. The new store is getting ready to open in Leesburg and it will have a bit of a Latin flavor to it. It will be called Carniceria Toro Negro in Spanish or The Black Bull Butcher Shop in English.

Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Leesburg, VA
Business
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Leesburg, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Business
Leesburg, VA
Lifestyle
#New Latin#Dunkin Donuts#Food Drink#Red Meat#Far East#Carniceria Toro Negro#La Estaci N Restaurante#Bellewood Commons#Red Hot Blue#Black Bull#Plaza Street#Chorizo Sausages#Meats#East Market Street#Spanish#Temporary Banners#English#Latin American Countries
