In reviewing the entire process of selecting the best option for the McIntyre project since the seating of the new City Council, I was struck with the following observations. First, the October 2020 UNH Survey, which elicited 3,495 resident responses clearly indicated that nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents say that having larger, meaningful open public space in one piece between the Federal Building and Bow Street is important (pg.2). And 85% supported this change even if it required a financial commitment from the city to achieve (pg.3). Second most important is return of the Post Office. Third most important is less density and mass. Fourth most important is availability of public parking.