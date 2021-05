The Sea Coast Echo building at 124 Court Street will be demolished later this year and the land will be used for a new four-story condominium project. The sale of the land and building closed last week. Also last week, the Echo signed a lease to rent office space for the newspaper at 835 Hwy 90 Unit 8. The rental space is in Hancock Square in the same building which is on the north side of Highway 90 and is fronted at 835 Hwy 90 by the State Farm Insurance Mike Meyer Agency location.