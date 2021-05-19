newsbreak-logo
Sheriff's office asks for help locating missing Hamlet woman

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 20 hours ago
HAMLET — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has reportedly not been seen for more than a month. Richmond County Crime Stoppers posted a photo to its Facebook Page of 90-year-old Betty Billingsley on Wednesday afternoon alerting Richmond County residents. Billingsley, who lives alone...

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

