Full capacity allowed for NCAA baseball & softball postseason

Cover picture for the articleThe crowds at Bogle Park for the NCAA Regional this weekend and a potential NCAA Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in the coming weeks will be allowed to reach full capacity thanks to the NCAA’s announcement allowing host schools to determine capacity based on local and state guidelines. Following NCAA policies, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks at outdoor championships, including NCAA Regionals, while those that are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

