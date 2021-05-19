Irmo approves budget

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Irmo Town Council gave first reading approval at the May 18 council meeting to a proposed operating and capital budget of $7,250,491. Council members were in agreement the budget reflected proper expenditures, with nearly half of the allocations going to law enforcement. Irmo does not impose millage on residents.

