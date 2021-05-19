Brooks Co. teen dies after being hit by car over the weekend

Offender: Strickland, Tanner S, Caucasian male, age 31, resident of Nashville (Georgia) On May 7, 2021, at approximately 12:15 am, Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 600 Block of Azalea Drive after E911 had received a call indicating a suspicious vehicle was parked in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found Tanner Strickland asleep in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle. While officers were attempting to wake Strickland up, an officer noticed a small clear plastic bag that contained a white powder sitting in plain view. Strickland was taken into custody without incident. During their investigation, officers found four pills identified as Xanax, an Oxycodone pill, and a small bag that contained a powder substance that tested positive for Cocaine. Strickland was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following: