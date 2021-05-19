newsbreak-logo
Brooks Co. teen dies after being hit by car over the weekend

By Jennifer Morejon
WCTV
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County Middle School football player is dead after a weekend crash. Loved ones are devastated after the 12-year-old was killed when he was hit by a car on Loch Laurel Road. “He was a great student, he loved sports, he had joined the band,...

Brooks County, GAValdosta Daily Times

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Valdosta Fire Department responds to East Hill Ave. structure fire

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 716 East Hill Avenue. The call came in from dispatch at 3:16 a.m. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Valdosta, GAPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Man hit by train, seriously injured

VALDOSTA — A man who was hit by a train Wednesday was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said police and a witness. The accident took place at 8:41 a.m. in the 400 block of South Forrest Street, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement. Nazara Robinson, who...
Adel, GATifton Gazette

Three men indicted in Adel slaying

ADEL — Three Valdosta men were indicted for felony murder by a Cook County grand jury this week in a 2019 shooting at a prom party here. Dashay Antwan March, Ra-Shay Marquez March and Taurian Javon Wertz have been indicted in the April 14, 2019, death of Emanuel Whitehead, according to court documents.
Valdosta, GAWALB 10

38 people displaced after weekend apartment fire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Twelve families were displaced after this weekend’s fire in a Valdosta apartment complex. We’re getting a look at the damage and learning more about those who lost everything. The Red Cross tells us they’re helping 38 people from this fire. ”I was coming around the corner and...
Valdosta, GAwtoc.com

Paulk: Supposed confession in Kendrick Johnson case a hoax

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A possible confession in the Kendrick Johnson case turned out to be a hoax, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. On Wednesday, Paulk said a recorded confession to killing the 17-year-old found dead in a mat at Lowndes High School in 2013 turned out to be false.
Tennessee Statewfxl.com

Lowndes County aggravated assault suspect caught in Tennessee

A man wanted for aggravated assault and gun charges in Lowndes County has been arrested in Tennessee. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation report that 26-year-old Quinton Wright was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service May 6 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Wright was wanted on two charges of aggravated assault, possession of...
Valdosta, GAWCTV

Nashville man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville man was taken into custody after police found narcotics on him, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). VPD said officers responded to the 600 block of Azalea Drive around 12:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway.
Nashville, GAvaldostatoday.com

Nashville man arrested for possession of drugs, DUI

Offender: Strickland, Tanner S, Caucasian male, age 31, resident of Nashville (Georgia) On May 7, 2021, at approximately 12:15 am, Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 600 Block of Azalea Drive after E911 had received a call indicating a suspicious vehicle was parked in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found Tanner Strickland asleep in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle. While officers were attempting to wake Strickland up, an officer noticed a small clear plastic bag that contained a white powder sitting in plain view. Strickland was taken into custody without incident. During their investigation, officers found four pills identified as Xanax, an Oxycodone pill, and a small bag that contained a powder substance that tested positive for Cocaine. Strickland was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following:
Lowndes County, GAWALB 10

11-year-old gets certificate of appreciation from Lowndes Co. Utilities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Appreciation was recently shown to one Lowndes County 11-year-old, who helped solve a major utilities issue. Lowndes County Utilities recently experienced extremely low water pressure at the Lake Alapaha Plantation. Employees with the utilities department searched for several hours trying to detect a leak or problem...