Maple Heights, OH

Suspects identifed, one arrested in Maple Heights shooting

By Nicole Meyer
cleveland19.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police department responded to the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue on May 8 for a shooting of two males. The investigation done by the Maple Heights Police revealed that there were three primary suspects. A 14-year-old has been arrested and is...

www.cleveland19.com
