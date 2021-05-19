newsbreak-logo
The importance of recruiting in early-stage startups

By Jordi Greenham Asensio
Middletown Press
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a serial entrepreneur, I have had to start the recruitment process for a startup many times. It is never an easy process, because once you have created the concept and you know what you want to do, you even already have some clients, you know that you will need talent to join your vision of the company, but in many cases you are still selling air, or a project in a PowerPoint. How do you convince someone to join your adventure? Especially when you have a limited budget and need to manage costs. You must be creative with the recruitment strategy and to find good candidates, since the success or failure of your venture will undoubtedly depend on this first team .

