Amazon's Wheel of Time Season 2 Plans Leak Ahead of Series Debut on Amazon

Amazon Prime appears to be working on Season 2 of its Wheel of Time television series. The Twitter account for Amazon Prime's upcoming The Wheel of Time show briefly posted a script for "Episode 201: A Taste of Solitude" written by Amanda Kate Schuman. While there was no accompanying text with the picture, the intent was clearly to indicate that work was already underway on the next season of the show, even though no trailer or release date has been announced for the series debut on Amazon Prime. The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before several people grabbed screenshots, which can be seen below.