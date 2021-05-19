Peacemaker Star John Cena Calls His Character a "F-cked Up Superhero"
John Cena called his Peacemaker character a “F***** up superhero” in some comments at the WarnerMedia upfronts. The company is fresh off of that strange news of the Discovery merger and hyping people up about their slate. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker’s HBO Max series have been circled on DC Comics fans' calendars for a while now. Cena thinks people who have been wanting more of his twisted hero are going to be pleased with what they get in James Gunn’s movie and show. The WWE Superstar said, “He loves peace so much he’ll kill for it. That one sentence, right there is so... F*****.” It’s hard to argue with that kind of logic. Peacemaker seems to be headed toward some darker tones, not unlike The Suicide Squad. Management made it clear to the director that all the characters in the movie are fair game to be killed. But, a lot of fans believe that Cena’s mercenary will be left standing. Only time will tell.comicbook.com