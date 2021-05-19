Peacemaker Star John Cena Calls His Character a "F-cked Up Superhero"

Once again, Peacemaker series creator, writer, and director James Gunn is putting social media to some good use, going onto Instagram Stories to answer fans' questions on a wide range of topics- but for this effort, we're looking at what he had to say about "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Let's start with the latter first, with Gunn confirming that the special will be canon in the MCU and will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As for Peacemaker, we're assuming he's joking when he wrote: "we've only got the first 48 seasons" mapped out (because that's a deal that would put Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty deal to shame)- but he did drop a major confirmation that viewers can expect the series in January 2022. Gunn also had nice things to say about HBO Max, saying he would work with the streaming service again "in a heartbeat"- and as for his series star, John Cena? Well, we'll leave it to Gunn's own words to explain why he enjoys working with Cena so much: