newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

1921 Tulsa race massacre survivors, advocates testify on Capitol Hill

By Jeanette Quezada
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FotiH_0a52q5z600

Three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and several advocates testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers heard about the race massacre directly from three centenerians who witnessed it. Survivors shared very emotional testimonies and asked for reparations, respect, and restitution.

“I’m here seeking justice for what happened in 1921,” said Viola Fletcher, the oldest survivor for the massacre. “Today, we have two witness panels. On the first panel, will be a very special group of witnesses, the three known remaining survivors of the Tulsa Greenwood race massacre.”

Fletcher was seven years old at the time of the tragedy. 100 years later she still remembers the atrocities of that day.

“I still see Black men being shot. I still see Black bodies lining the street," Fletcher said. "I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre everyday."

The second witness was her brother and World War II Veteran, Hughes Van Ellis. He called on Congress to pay for the long-lasting harm the massacre caused.

“We aren’t just black and white pictures on a screen, we are Fletcher and Hugh, I was there when it happened, I’m still here and my sister was there when this happened and she’s still here. We are not asking for a hand out, all we are asking for is for a chance to be treated like a first class citizen...who lives here with the promise that there is liberty and justice for all.”

The third survivor was Lessie Benningfield Randle.

“I survived the 1921 race massacre, and I have survived 100 years," Randle said. "By the grace of God, I am still here. I have survived. I have survived to tell this story."

The second panel included advocates for the survivors also asking lawmakers for compensation for these survivors and their descendants.

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee approved legislation that would form a commission to study reparations for black people impacted by the massacre.

All three survivors have filed a lawsuit against the City and County of Tulsa seeking reparations for the event.

The law firm that filed the suit on behalf of the survivors prepared a response to motions to dismiss the case. They plan to hold a news conference to update the case on June 1.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
468
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Society
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tulsa Race Massacre#Black People#Reparations#Texas Capitol#Capitol Hill#Us Capitol#House Lawmakers#Justice#Centenerians#Remember Rise#Facebook Follow#Survivors#Advocates#Tulsa Greenwood#Facebook Texas Gov#Legislation#Fire#God#Restitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Apple
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Airplanes
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history. With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma StateSFGate

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Gov. Stitt's PETA prank could pull millions into the economy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — By now you've probably seen how Governor Kevin Stitt responded to a PETA billboard calling him a 'meathead.'. The Governor decided to have a cookout right underneath it. It may look like a joke, but there's much more to the story and what lead up to...
Tulsa, OKKRDO

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

Former Oklahoma Prisons Boss Picked for County Jail Trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma Statewattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.