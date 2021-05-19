Myrtle Beach City Council approves of new beach rules
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Myrtle Beach City Council recently approved numerous new beach rules, according to a post from the city's official Facebook page. Beachgoers are no longer allowed to dig a hole deeper than two feet while at the beach and holes are not allowed to be left unfilled. City council says if you dig a hole at the beach, you should fill it before you leave. The new rule is to prevent injuries, the city says.www.foxcarolina.com