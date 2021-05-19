newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach City Council approves of new beach rules

By Thomas Gore
FOX Carolina
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Myrtle Beach City Council recently approved numerous new beach rules, according to a post from the city's official Facebook page. Beachgoers are no longer allowed to dig a hole deeper than two feet while at the beach and holes are not allowed to be left unfilled. City council says if you dig a hole at the beach, you should fill it before you leave. The new rule is to prevent injuries, the city says.

www.foxcarolina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#New Rules#On The Beach#Memorial Day#Ocean City#Tent City#Sc#Fox Carolina#The City Council#Beach Fishers#Beachgoers#Recreational Digging#Swimmers#Definition#Metal Shovels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Horry County, SCIsland Packet Online

Can new tools predict flooding in Horry County before it even happens? What to know

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Horry County, SCThe State

Following internal drama, will Horry County Council vote on conflict of interest law?

As Horry County Council members were arguing about how a council meeting was handled last week, Council member Dennis DiSabato raised the tensions. Responding to an email from Council Chairman Johnny Gardner — in which Gardner rebuked DiSabato for moving to end the May 4 council meeting early — DiSabato revealed that he had asked county lawyers to draft a new ordinance that would bar county officials, council members and their immediate family members from winning paid contracts with the county.
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Horry Council personal politicking not in best interest of public

The personal, political tensions roiling the Horry County Council do not bode well for the ongoing governance of major areas of Horry County and the tens of thousands of residents in unincorporated areas like Carolina Forest, Little River and Socastee. In unincorporated areas, county government and the council provide vital...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Myrtle Beach, SCwpde.com

Restaurant catches fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach Monday morning, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Officials were on scene at 9 a.m. on 9th Avenue North and Withers Drive. The restaurant The Chemist is at the address. Drivers are asked...
Socastee, SCmyhorrynews.com

Bike week roars back in the Rat Hole in Socastee

On Friday, the Rat Hole in Socastee was back in business for Bike Week. Speakers blared southern rock and country music throughout the compound, where RVs loomed behind long rows of motorcycles in the grass, while dozens of maskless boomers and GenXers filed into the stands to watch biker games and mingle over beers.
Horry County, SCmyhorrynews.com

How public agencies are handling the gas shortage in Horry County

While many locals have struggled to find gas this week after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, many police, emergency management and public transportation in Horry County have not been experiencing the “panic at the pump.”. “We are aware of concerns regarding gas availability,” said Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Police investigating Friday death in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in the area of The Market Common late last week. Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to a residence on 3095 Howard Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in connection to the incident.
Myrtle Beach, SCNew Haven Register

Myrtle Beach Bike Week rebounds from 2020 pandemic slump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina motorcyclists' event attracted large numbers of bikers from across the United States this year, after the 2020 gathering was diminished by the coronavirus pandemic. Myrtle Beach Bike Week event began May 7 wrapped up Sunday. The Sun News reported that hundreds of...
Myrtle Beach, SCwfxb.com

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Is Underway In Myrtle Beach

It’s that time of year again for sea turtle nesting season. Myrtle Beach city government are encouraging beach goers not to ‘interfere with sea turtles!’ The Myrtle Beach Police Department said they have received several reports of people shining flashlights on sea turtles trying to come ashore at night to nest in the sand. Government leaders said “if you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it. Do not shine a light on it or otherwise disturb it. Respect sea turtles by viewing these protected animals responsibly.” Sea turtles are protected by federal law under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Marine Turtle Protection Act.