If you got your jab or jabs, you can finally bid a not-so-fond adieu to that uncomfortable cloth covering on your face. During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press conference on May 17, which was beaming in live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Cuomo noted that, effective Wednesday, May 19—the day when most of the longest-running COVID restrictions will either be lifted or greatly loosened anyway—New York State would adopt the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC’s) new mask and social distancing guidelines for vaccinated people.