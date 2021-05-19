newsbreak-logo
'NCIS Hawai'i': CBS Unveils Official Series Trailer Ahead of Fall Premiere

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 20 hours ago
Creators of NCIS Hawai’i are teasing the new show as most other network series are closing it down until the fall season.

CBS announced Wednesday that NCIS Hawai’i would appear on Monday nights at 10 p.m., Eastern, right after NCIS, the franchise original.

And then the network released a video to give NCIS fans some flavor of what this new spinoff will be like. The first part of the video was devoted to a montage of current stars from the two franchises in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. So you saw Mark Harmon, L.L. Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, among others.

Then came this headline for NCIS Hawai’i. “The No. 1 show in the world gets a new latitude.”

Vanessa Lachey will star in NCIS Hawai’i. And CBS is playing up the detail that she’ll be the first female lead of an NCIS franchise. Harmon is in charge of NCIS in D.C. O’Donnell and L.L. Cool J are the special agents in charge of the LA office. Scott Bakula was the lead of the recently canceled NCIS New Orleans.

Vanessa Lachey Described Her Role on NCIS Hawai’i

Lachey introduces her character in the NCIS Hawai’i video. In real life, she’s a 40-year-old actress and former Miss Teen USA. She hosted shows on MTV and has competed on Dancing with the Stars. Her husband, Nick Lachey, is a former contestant. Recently, she’s done holiday movies and had a recurring role in Call Me Kat.

This is her first significant TV role. And she’ll come to the series with a military background. While NCIS is Navy, Lachey grew up on Air Force bases. In fact, she was born on one in the Philippines.

Here’s how Vanessa Lachey described her role:

“I am the first female lead of an NCIS franchise and I don’t take that lightly,” she said. “And I’m excited to bring a different layer to this role and hopefully inspire this next generation of young girls and women. My character, Jane Tennant, a special agent in charge of NCIS, is a mother of a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. That is real life, struggling (to juggle) life, love and work.

“Hawaii is the perfect setting for NCIS and the next chapter of the franchise. I, myself, have traveled there a little bit. I was born on an Air Force base in the Philippines and passed through Hawaii — I obviously know the first layer when people pass through. You see the beautiful waters and the beaches. But what I’m interested to show is the depth of the people of Hawaii. There’s so much beauty there, there’s so much culture there. And hopefully, I can portray the beauty there and the beautiful side of Hawaii.”

