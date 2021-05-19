newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Big Sky’: Everything to Know About the Season 1 Finale

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As “Big Sky” ended its first season on Tuesday night, one might wonder if storylines started, ended, or were put in the to-be-continued box. The ABC series, which will return for a second season, saw Ronald, played by Brian Geraghty, and Scarlet, played by Anja Savcic, make their relationship official.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

89K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Bunbury
Person
John Milton
Person
Brian Geraghty
Person
Katheryn Winnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Hostage#Season Finale#Series Finale#Out For Season#Dead Season#Storylines#Big Sky#Big Sky#Abc#Home#Killing Kelli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Big Problems With ‘Big Sky’ Shifting Gears Mid-Season

Welcome back to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV Series1069morefm.com

ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ renewed for Season 2

ABC confirmed on Twitter that it has renewed the crime drama Big Sky for a second season. “There are more mysteries to solve out there under the #BigSky with Season 2!” the post reads. Big Sky premiered in November and is in the midst of its first season. ABC said the show was the fall’s number one new series in total viewers and among adults 18-49.
TV SeriesGlobal Grind

The Drama Is Real: Fans React To Netflix’s Season 2 Finale Of ‘The Circle’

One thing about The Circle on Netflix is it will definitely bring out your inner competitor and inner petty. Season 2 of the innovative competition series hosted several catfish and even a couple celebrity players, who brought all the fun and shade fans could handle. Ultimately, contestant Courtney’s tactical game playing wasn’t strategic enough, as catfish Trevor (a.k.a DeLeesa) won the series and took home the prize of $100,000. DeLeesa (above) came into The Circle as an extremely good-hearted version of her husband, who was supposed to be a single father in it to win it for his baby girl. In real life, the couple does have a beautiful daughter and wanted to use the money to buy their family a nice home.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Boss Breaks Down the Relationship Surprises in Season 2 Finale

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye,” the second season finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”. The events of the first season finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — specifically that the titular Zoey (Jane Levy) lost her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) — resulted in her temporarily losing her superpower of hearing people’s innermost feelings sung to her through pop tunes. But the second season finale resulted in an even more life-changing, and seemingly permanent, power development when Max (Skylar Astin) developed the ability to hear Zoey’s heart song.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stop The Lady Whistledown Presses, Netflix's Bridgerton Season 2 Was Spotted Finally Filming

I realize it seems as though it has taken forever, Dear Reader, but it truly has not been that long since Bridgerton Season 1 debuted on Netflix and rocked all of our worlds. While word of Season 2 was, soon after, joined by the rather disappointing news that we'd be short one Duke of Hastings, fans have still been quite eager to get any and all information possible about what's coming and when. Luckily, we can all breathe a little easier, as Bridgerton Season 2 was just spotted filming!
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mayans M.C.' Star Frankie Loyal Talks Possible Outcome for 'Brotherhood' Following Season 3 Finale (Exclusive)

Following an explosive conclusion that possibly left members of the Santo Padre charter's life in the balance, the Mayans M.C. Season 3 finale was a lot to take in for fans. No doubt the actors and writers, alongside showrunner Elgin James, executed a wildly perfect finale that left fans at the edge of their seats. But while the open-ended episode has viewers positively curious about what will happen to their favorite characters, the actors are just as mystified over the ambiguous final moments of Episode 10.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Blue Bloods' Showrunner Planned The Season 11 Finale As A Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Blue Bloods Season 11 finale, “Justifies the Means.”. Season 11 of CBS’ police procedural Blue Bloods came to an end with a rousing finale, and while the show is indeed coming back for Season 12, as announced by the network in April, that renewal wasn't a sure thing when the season was still filming. And showrunner Kevin Wade revealed the reason why he and the show's creative team crafted the Season 11 conclusion in a way that would have also worked as an official series finale.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

FOX Renews ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ for Season 3!

Buckle up, because 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming back! FOX has finally and officially announced that the first responder drama will be coming back for a third season!. Last year, the Rob Lowe-led series, which follows Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand of the 126 and the lives of first responders and 911 operators in Austin, became the #1 new show of the season, and this year it’s been topping Monday night ratings, right below its parent series, 9-1-1. Between volcanos, wildfires, kidnappings, car crashes, and an impending dust storm all in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, season 2 has been nothing but action and emotions. With its renewal, as well as 9-1-1‘s, fans can likely expect the 126 and 118 will be coming together for another crossover event sometime next season.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead: Final Episodes Synopses Drop a Bomb on Season 6

The end is the beginning for Fear the Walking Dead: spoiler synopses for the final four episodes of Season 6 warn of coming destruction in the explosive season finale airing June 13. As Morgan Jones (Lennie James) reckons with the existential threat facing the survivors from below the surface, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is held prisoner by the "King of the Crazies": cult leader Teddy (John Glover), who has dispatched right-hand man Riley (Nick Stahl) to retrieve the key to his underground group's new beginning. After Morgan and a pregnant Grace (Karen David) come under fire from Teddy's toadies in Sunday's 612, "In Dreams," the group must survive their greatest threat yet: submarine-launched nuclear warheads.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 15 Photos: “Jerry 2.0” Preview

Kevin and Madison get ready to exchange wedding vows on NBC’s This Is Us season five episode 15. “Jerry 2.O,” the season’s penultimate episode, will air on May 18, 2021. The big wedding season finale is set for May 25th. NBC recently confirmed the upcoming sixth season will be the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Mom’ series finale, ‘Young Sheldon’ season finale top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “Mom” -- Time for a big group hug. The warm-hearted sitcom that dared to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction -- and brought Allison Janney a pair of Emmy Awards -- closes the curtain on its acclaimed eight-year run. In the series finale, Bonnie (Janney) gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill (Beth Hall) and Andy (Will Sasso) take a big step in their relationship. (9 p.m. Thursday, CBS).
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mayans M.C.' Star Michael Irby Details 'Bumpy' Ride of Getting Into Character for Season 3 (Exclusive)

This past season of Mayans M.C. might have been the most emotional one yet and there is plenty more where that came from the way Season 4 is shaping up. But as fans were finally able to see another side to some of their favorite characters with wildly dramatic storylines, series star Michael Irby, best known for playing Santo Padre's president, Bishop, admits getting into character isn't always fun and games. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Irby reveals "it wasn't fun" at times because of the raw, authentic places he would have to go to feel the kinds of emotional depths his on-screen persona often goes through.
TV SeriesTVLine

The Good Fight: Paramount+ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date — Watch

Paramount+ is spoiling for a Good Fight, announcing a Thursday, June 24 premiere for the legal drama’s fifth season. The streamer formerly known as CBS All Access is also dropping hints about how the departures of OG cast members Cush Jumbo (Lucca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian) will be written into the show.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Finale Teasers Give Us Hope for a Season 5

As renewals are rolling out across the networks, fans of SEAL Team are still waiting on news of its fate. But there may be hope via what CBS has released about the last episode of Season 4. According to the logline for the May 26 finale, “One Life to Live,”...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Black-ish Eight And Final Season Has Been Renewed At ABC

The beloved American sitcom Black-ish which has thrilled fans with its light and comedic side and important topics of racism, police brutality, and slavery in America are getting an eight-season, which is also slated to be its final season run. It has produced the spin-offs Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, and Old-ish, which in their own way has continued to present serious topics like female empowerment, racism, educational imbalance, and others.