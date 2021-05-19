‘Big Sky’: Everything to Know About the Season 1 Finale

Buckle up, because 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming back! FOX has finally and officially announced that the first responder drama will be coming back for a third season!. Last year, the Rob Lowe-led series, which follows Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand of the 126 and the lives of first responders and 911 operators in Austin, became the #1 new show of the season, and this year it’s been topping Monday night ratings, right below its parent series, 9-1-1. Between volcanos, wildfires, kidnappings, car crashes, and an impending dust storm all in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, season 2 has been nothing but action and emotions. With its renewal, as well as 9-1-1‘s, fans can likely expect the 126 and 118 will be coming together for another crossover event sometime next season.