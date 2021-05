I’m always in favor of encouraging saving for retirement, and one avenue for accomplishing that goal is back on the legislative agenda. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Massachusetts, along with ranking member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, introduced the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 in the House of Representatives on May 4. The 146-page bill was referred to the Committee on Ways and Means, where it was “adopted by a voice vote” on May 5. Now, the bill is with the House Committees on Financial Services and Education and Labor.