According to reports on May 11, the six competing teams of Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' will be putting on some very special stages during the upcoming 'KCON:TACT 4 U'. It's been reported that originally, Mnet's contract with the six competing teams of 'Kingdom' included an offline concert that the teams would be required to attend. However, with the COVID-19 situation still going on, Mnet has decided to substitute the offline concert requirement for the latest 'KCON:TACT' online concert, taking place this summer from June 19-27. The teams who will be putting on a special 'Kingdom' stage at 'KCON:TACT 4 U' include BTOB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids, The Boyz, and ATEEZ.