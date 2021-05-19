newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, SC

Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Anderson on HWY 153

By Alvieann Chandler
FOX Carolina
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man has died today after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on May 15. According to the coroner's office, 44-year-old Michael Lee Thomason died at Prisma Health from multiple traumatic injuries. The office says the accident happened...

www.foxcarolina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, SC
Accidents
City
Anderson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Lee#Motorcycle Crash#The Coroner#Accident#Sc#Fox Carolina#Prisma Health#Hwy#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Anderson County, SCwsnwradio.com

Deadly Crash in Anderson County

A fatal single vehicle crash on Friday afternoon at around 12:30pm in Anderson County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened about three miles east of Iva on Sexton Gin Road near Riddle Road…
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Anderson, SCFOX Carolina

Coroner: Woman dies in fatal car collision in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they have identified the driver of a fatal car collision that happened on Sexton Ginn Road on Friday. The office says the woman was identified as 51-year-old Tracy Nix. According to Highway Patrol, Nix was driving a 2002 Kia...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Deputies: Shooting incident leaves one Juvenile injured in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Anderson Road in Greenville on Sunday night. Deputies say that a juvenile victim received at least one gunshot wound during the incident. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, and...
Greenville County, SCPosted by
Audacy

GCSO investigating shooting on Anderson Road

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road. Dispatchers got a call just after 10PM last night regarding the shooting. When deputies responded, they found a teenaged victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a...
Anderson County, SCWYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver killed in crash in Anderson County

A driver of an SUV was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller, with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sexton Gin Road near Riddle Road, 3 miles east of Iva, Miller said. According to...
Greenville County, SCthejournalonline.com

Juvenile shot, GCSO seeking information

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road Sunday night. At 10:04 pm, a call was received concerning a victim that had been shot. Deputies responded and located a juvenile victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to the GCSO, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the injury(s) is believed to be non-life-threatening. No suspects are in custody. Deputies have information that the suspect(s) were in a white vehicle.
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Officers say they're investigating a weapon discharge in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Police Department says they are investigating a weapon discharge near Shemwood Lane in Greenville, SC. Greenville City Police Department responds to a weapon discharge on Shemwood Ln. Officers say that this is an active investigation. We will continue to update this story as...
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Overnight fire damages several apartment buildings

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate apartment complex has been damaged by a fire that broke out late Saturday night. Greenville City fire officials say the fire started at the Park at Calabria apartments on Pelham Road. Several buildings were left with significant damage but currently there are no reports of...
Greenville, SCaudacy.com

One dead following crash on I-385

One woman is dead following an early morning crash in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner's Office reports the crash happened today on I-385 near the N. Pleasantburg Drive exit at 4:36 a.m. The coroner identified a woman who died at the scene as 48-year-old Thelma Marie Leake. All lanes were...