Law Enforcement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Warsaw Police Department

newsontheneck.com
 19 hours ago

05-07-21 One misdemeanor warrant was served on a 23-year-old female of Mattaponi for failing to comply with pretrial conditions. One felony warrant was served on Ernest Lenell Pride, 65 of Richmond for eluding the police. Five misdemeanor warrants were served on a 65-year-old male of Richmond for giving a false...

www.newsontheneck.com
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Law Enforcementwftgam.com

Knox County Police Arrest Woman For Drug Trafficking

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says a drug investigation led deputies, along with other agencies, to search the home of 55-year-old Glenna Sue Mills on Hubbard Branch Road in Scalf for illegal drugs. Smith said deputies found a plastic baggie which contained five grams of suspected meth, along with a Suboxone strip, a glass pipe, a set of digital scales and more than $750 in cash. Deputies arrested Mills and charged her with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith said Mills was previously arrested in July 2020 on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Mills was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Jennings County, IN953wiki.com

Jennings County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Two Burglary Suspects

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach, but call 911 instead. (Jennings County, Ind.) – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating in the northwestern part of Jennings County since early May 5 due to several home burglaries in the area. Deputies have...
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Honors And Recognizes Correctional Officers

Orange City, Iowa — This is National Correctional Officers Week. Correctional officers are being honored around the country for the work they do. Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena says being a correctional officer or jailer can be a challenging position. He says their inmate capacity at the Sioux County Jail is 67 inmates. He says they house both men and women and both county and federal inmates.
Davie County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Mocksville Town Board dissolves police department. Davie County Sheriff's Office will take over law-enforcement services in a three-year $1.3 million contract.

After July 1, the Mocksville Police Department will be no more. On Tuesday, the Mocksville Town Board voted to dissolve the police department and sign a three-year $1.3 million contract with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office to take over law-enforcement services. About 20 people in the Mocksville Police Department will lose their jobs, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal’s newsgathering partner.
Westford, MAmiddlesexsheriff.org

Westford Police Department partners with Middlesex Sheriff’s Office for scenario-based training

Forty-Three (43) members of the Westford Police Department (WPD) recently completed a week of interactive, scenario-based training in partnership with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO), utilizing the office’s Mobile Training Center (MTC), Acting Police Chief Mark Chambers and Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian announced today. Between April 26-30 members of Westford...
Mccracken County, KYwpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Sheriff's Department getting more body cameras

MCCRACKEN COUNTY — All McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies will have updated and new body cameras this year. Sheriff Matt Carter has advocated for all deputies to be assigned a body camera since he came into office. Previous budget discussions with the McCracken County Fiscal Court didn't allow for about six deputies in two specialized units to have individual body cameras. Carter said the drug and the investigation unit each shared one body camera per division.
Public Safetydonaanacounty.org

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Body of Ecuadorian

On May 5, 2021 at approximately 11:28 a.m. Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible decomposed body near Highway 185, mile marker 20, close to Broad Canyon. A citizen who was navigating his way to Slot Canyon came across the unidentified remains and called for...
Law Enforcementpncguam.com

Officers fire guns as Jeep rams police vehicles; 2 arrested

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at around 3:53 am, patrol officers from the Central Precinct Command pursued a Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen from the Tamuning area. Officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command and the Dededo Precinct Command assisted as the stolen jeep traveled from Maina, Tamuning, Harmon, Dededo, and Yigo.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

04-26-21 At 7:18 a.m., a business reported finding someone had placed bags of trash in their dumpster. Officers were able to determine the owner of the trash. The male was warned for illegal dumping. At 2:35 p.m., a male was arrested for a probation violation at the request of the...
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office hosts annual fallen officer ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The 10 officers killed in the line of duty at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were remembered Wednesday during a memorial ceremony. Last year, COVID-19 moved the annual event online, but this year, with numbers decreasing, the Sheriff’s Office was able to host an in-person event. Dozens gathered outside the department’s headquarters in Blountville, where a wreath was placed at the fallen officers memorial and a new monument was displayed nearby.
Harrison County, WVWDTV

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway. The sheriff’s department is trying to find Alexis Nicole Norris, who officials say cut her GPS ankle monitoring bracelet on Wednesday. The 16-year-old is believed to be with her adult boyfriend, Austin James Jackson and they are possibly in the Salem area of Harrison County.
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Kent County Police Blotter

THEFT. Kandace Aline Sarratt, 34, Millington, on April 24, was charged with theft, less than $100; and being a rogue and a vagabond. She was released on personal recognizance. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on Reed Court. Officer Meera Srinivasan investigated. THEFT. Sgt. Stephen Lozar is investigating an...
Madison County, NESand Hills Express

Madison County Sheriff’s Department Participating In 2021 ‘Click it or Ticket’ Campaign

MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring, during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with...
Olean, NYSalamanca Press

County Sheriff's Office investigating death of inmate in county jail

LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean-area man in the Cattaraugus County Jail for a parole violation died Sunday night after being found unresponsive in his cell. Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said an investigation is being conducted into the death of Franklin Chase, 36, who was being held on a charge of violating parole.
Bristol County, MAnewbedfordguide.com

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office promotes Officer Santos to K9 unit

“Please join us in congratulating Officer Theodore Santos on his promotion to the K9 unit. Teddy has been with the BSCO for eight years and has a reputation among the staff for being a hard-working officer who always has a smile on his face and is willing to help his brothers and sisters at the drop of a hat. Monday was Teddy’s first day with the unit as Lt. Kenny Almeida and Sgt. Billy Dillingham got him up to speed.