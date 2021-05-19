Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Warsaw Police Department

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says a drug investigation led deputies, along with other agencies, to search the home of 55-year-old Glenna Sue Mills on Hubbard Branch Road in Scalf for illegal drugs. Smith said deputies found a plastic baggie which contained five grams of suspected meth, along with a Suboxone strip, a glass pipe, a set of digital scales and more than $750 in cash. Deputies arrested Mills and charged her with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith said Mills was previously arrested in July 2020 on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Mills was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.