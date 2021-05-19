Lucky LG employees can reportedly buy the company's last unreleased phones, including the Rollable
LG's ignoble exit from the smartphone business made headlines last month. But an international electronics giant doesn't simply flip a switch and exit a market: there were plenty of in-development phones still floating around LG offices and factories when it decided to stop making them. According to one noted leaker, the company is selling off the last Android phones it will ever make straight to its employees.www.androidpolice.com